Danville bike-share program offers new way to explore Riverwalk Trail

The Danville Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with the company Movatic to offer rental bikes.

DANVILLE, Va. – A new program in Danville is offering people a different way to see the city, specifically the Riverwalk Trail.

The Danville Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with Movatic and Tandem Mobility to offer rental bikes along the trail.

“These are newly rebranded bikes so we’ve got cool new graphics. We are here at the Sandy Creek location,” said Brittney Ham with Parks and Rec. “We’ve got five locations across the city: At Dan Daniels, Biscuitville, Riverside, Main Street Plaza, and down at the Crossings.”

Renting a bike is simple: First, download the Movatic app from your phone’s app store, then scan the QR code of the bike you want to ride, and next wait for the bike to unlock from the stand, and enjoy the ride.

“At each station, there is an informational panel detailing all the information,” said Ham.

You can make a roundtrip of the nine-mile trail, or take a break and ride your bike to explore different parts of the city.

“It’s a great way to connect with downtown. We have so many new restaurants and businesses,” said Ham.

The bike rentals cost $3 per hour.

You can learn more about Danville’s bike-share program on the company’s website.