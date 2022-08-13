Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension

The squad is on suspension after a funding investigation.

ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation.

Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense.

Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the County’s Internal Auditor, and the Police Department were made aware of concerns involving the operations of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad.

There are about 205 career firefighters with Roanoke County Fire and there are about 115 volunteer firefighters in total.

Officials said this will not disrupt the fire and rescue services in the Hollins area in any way.

Volunteers’ response to calls for service has been minimal in recent years, officials said. We’re told that the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department career staff has handled 24-hour fire and ambulance service for the past 20 years.