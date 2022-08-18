Virginia casting director earns Emmy nomination for Hulu series ‘Dopesick’

Erica Arvold, of Blacksburg, has been nominated for a 2022 Creative Emmy Award for Location Casting of “Dopesick,” according to a release.

A Virginia casting director is getting special recognition for playing a key role in bringing a critically acclaimed Hulu series to life.

Dopesick, inspired by Beth Macy’s New York Times bestselling book, takes a closer look at America’s persistent struggle with opioid addiction, in small towns especially.

Born and raised in a small town herself, Arvold said the stories told in ‘Dopesick’ are close to her heart.

“The thing I am most proud of is capturing the essence of the three different worlds within the show, including the small town in which I grew up and know so well,” she said. “We hired hundreds of MidAtlantic and Southeast actors for this project, and each brought their A-game. I dare say that the performances in Dopesick have proven to the world that Virginia and the Southeast market have a deep and incredible talent pool.”

Many admire Arvold’s relentless dedication to getting the job done. Arvold has served as a casting director for about 32 years and has helped make more than 150 films and 90 TV shows.

For this series in particular, she helped cast more than 200 local and regional actors.

“Having someone of Erica’s stature living in Virginia is one of our incentives to film here. Her passion for the business, endless connections and tireless work ethic have contributed significantly to bringing work to the commonwealth,” said Andrew Edmunds, Director of the Virginia Film Office. “We are so grateful for her support and excited for her well-deserved accolades from industry peers.”

The 2022 Creative Emmy Awards will be held Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.