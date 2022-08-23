Local best-selling author releases new book

Local author and former Roanoke Times reporter, Beth Macy, just released her new book, “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of American’s Overdose Crisis.”

Macy spoke at a book launch Monday night hosted by Roanoke bookstore, “Book No Further.”

The book is a follow-up to her previous New York Times Best Seller, “Dopesick.”

“Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of American’s Overdose Crisis” is now available to the public.

10 News interviewed Macy about her new book in early August as an Insider Exclusive. You can sign up to be an Insider and view the full interview here.