Hull’s Drive-In creates fitness trail for a free, safe place to exercise

More than just your typical movie and popcorn, the facility recently installed a fitness trail

LEXINGTON, Va. – A murder of a female runner has the running community on edge.

A local organization is opening a safer space for runners tie their laces and head out on the trail, this time, for more than just a quick run.

Lexington’s Hull’s Drive-In offers more than just your typical movie and popcorn – the facility recently installed a fitness trail around the perimeter of the property.

While walking around the trail, users will notice numbered stations encouraging them to stop and complete an exercise, like jumping jacks or squats.

The idea is a result of a partnership with Flex Fitness and was made possible by a Carilion health grant.

Ad

“That’s a way the community can come out here and use the facility even when we aren’t open for drive-in movies. A good safe place to walk and get some fitness in that doesn’t cost anything,” said Executive Director, Lauren Summers.

The trail is free and open to the public.

Beginning this weekend, a professional trainer will be on site on Saturday mornings and Wednesday evenings.

For runner’s safety tips, you can read this article.