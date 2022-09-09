The Salvation Army of Roanoke is spreading awareness about addiction

The campaign is meant to bring awareness to the fact that people are more than just their addiction

ROANOKE, Va. – To coincide with National Recovery Month, the Salvation Army of Roanoke is highlighting addiction and recovery with their campaign, “Love Beyond Addiction.”

The Salvation Army works to offer help to anyone struggling, no matter what a person is going through.

“We see someone who is in need and if we have the ability to remedy that need, we do. And we do that by meeting human needs in God’s name without discrimination,” said Tessa Price Clark with The Salvation Army of Roanoke.

Leaders with the Salvation Army of Roanoke said they’re also trying to shine a light on the fact that addiction and homelessness typically go hand in hand, which they see on a daily basis.