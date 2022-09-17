In Your Town: Discovering popular spots in and around Roanoke

With countless restaurants, shops, and festivals, there is always something going on in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday was a perfect day for 10 News to be In Your Town highlighting popular spots in the Star City.

From opportunities to explore the outdoors to get a bite to eat, Roanoke seems to have it all.

Discovering Downtown Roanoke

First Fridays in Downtown Roanoke offer fun with a purpose – the proceeds go to Roanoke nonprofits.

When talking about the Roanoke Valley, you typically start with the Star City.

With countless shops, restaurants, and festivals, it seems like there’s always something going on in Downtown Roanoke.

Despite the pandemic, Downtown businesses have proven their resilience, and the community continues to show its support.

And there are events going on over the weekend, too. You can find event information here.

Olde Salem Brewing Co.

There are a lot of great places to grab a beer in Downtown Roanoke, including the Olde Salem Brewing Co.

A Salem favorite has found its second home in Downtown’s Market Square in June.

We’re told that the community support during the transition has been incredible.

10 News got the chance to talk with the general manager of the brewery, Cameron Weeks, about the new location. He said that they’re excited about the opportunity and to bring the community together.

The Downtown location features its own unique flavors, and if you have pets – specifically dogs – dogs are welcome at the Olde Salem Brewing Co.

Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival

The 7th Annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival is back this weekend.

The festival features over 600,000 sunflowers and the event brings in around 20,000 people each year.

And this year, the event has expanded – they have around 104 handmade crafts and food vendors present, along with plenty of other attractions.

The festival runs until Sept. 18.