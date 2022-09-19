‘Heartbroken and grief-stricken’: New details on shooting that left one Roanoke teen dead

It’s the second time this month a Roanoke teenager has lost their life to gun violence.

Police said Saturday night, a teenage boy was shot and killed, and described the incident as an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot.

Earlier this month, Mayor Sherman Lea stressed his frustration with these types of incidents in the city taking the lives of young people.

On Monday, 10 News spoke with Roanoke City Council member and Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, Joe Cobb.

“When I heard the news I was heartbroken and grief-stricken just like our community,” Cobb said.

Cobb said there are countless resources and services available for people who are in need.

“If someone needs mental health counseling we have some extraordinary organizations, Family Services of the Roanoke Valley, Blue Ridge Behavioral Health. I know our Roanoke City Public Schools have access to counselors for the students,” said Cobb.

Roanoke City Public Schools said a robocall went home on Sunday to William Fleming High School families saying there was a death in their school family.

School leaders said there are additional counselors available and other resources, like free gun locks for families, which were made possible by funding from the Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

In addition to free gun locks being available at all Roanoke City Schools, there are gun locks available from Carilion and the Roanoke Police Department.

Roanoke police said they’re waiting for results from the medical examiner’s office before releasing any additional information regarding this teenager’s death.