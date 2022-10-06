Gold’s Gym hosts bench press benefit competition to help veterans

Staff at Gold's Gym is hosting a bench press competition to help those who served on the front lines

ROANOKE, Va. – People in Roanoke can soon help veterans in a unique way – by lifting the most weight.

Gold’s Gym is hosting a bench press competition on Nov. 13 to help those who served on the front lines.

The contest is open to anyone in the Roanoke Valley, and all of the money raised will be donated to Healing Strides Virginia, a non-profit dedicated to helping everyone, including veterans who suffer from P.T.S.D., with equine therapy.

“It’s important to me because I am a vet, my family has vets, and I have friends who are vets who all suffer from some form of P.T.S.D. whether it be minor or major, and to have this resource in the valley, gives us a chance to help give back,” J. Boudreaux the Gold’s Gym manager said.

Gold’s Gym said the event will be held on Nov. 13, with weigh-ins at 7:30 a.m. and first lifts at 12 p.m.

Registration is open now and ends on Nov. 5. The entry fee for Gold’s Gym members is $15, and the entry fee for others is $30, according to their event flyer.

If you have questions or want to register, you’re asked to email Gold’s Gym at jboudreaux@ggroanoke.com.

For more information, check out their event flyer here.