Wasena Weekend kicks off to boost local business

ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the third annual Wasena Weekend, hosted by Wasena Neighborhood Forum kicked off.

The goal is to drive business to the local shops and restaurants in Wasena, like Wasena City Tap Room and The Buffalo Hemp Company.

Some of the businesses in the area will be offering discounts and specials over the weekend.

And this year, there’s something new to look forward to – a Wasena Pub Crawl happening on Friday night.

“Grab some friends, visit each one of our three full dining restaurants or watering holes, come find our booth, show us your receipts, and you are going to be entered into another prize pool to win gift certificates to those restaurants to do it all over again,” said Wasena Neighborhood Forum President, Jim Hosch.

Find a full list of participating businesses and events here.