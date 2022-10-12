Dinwiddie students evacuated after fire incident

DINWIDDIE, Va. – A fire broke out at Dinwiddie High School after a science room incident Wednesday, NBC 12 reports.

Sources said emergency crews and fire trucks responded to the incident.

“Today during second block, there was an incident that was confined to a chemistry class at DHS,” Dinwiddie Public Schools said in a Facebook post. “All students were immediately evacuated.”

Students outside the building told parents that while they don’t see fire, they can smell smoke.

Dinwiddie High School dismissed at 11:15 a.m.

According to Dinwiddie Public Schools, law enforcement is currently investigating the situation.