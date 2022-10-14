60º

Home for Good dedication, ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Friday

This is the first Home for Good project in Southeast Roanoke

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Brittny McGraw, Anchor

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday will mark the end of lots of hard work as we dedicate this year’s Home for Good.

10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with the help of generous community sponsors and several volunteers, the team was able to build a home for a deserving local family.

This year’s journey started in June when we raised the first wall for the Ali family’s home, who said it’ll be a dream come true.

This is our eighth Home for Good project and the first in Southeast Roanoke.

Watch for live coverage of tomorrow’s dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at noon here.

