Public hearing postponed for proposed Pittsylvania County luxury RV park

A public hearing was scheduled for this month, but has been pushed to November

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – There has been a delay in the process to bring a luxury RV park to Pittsylvania County.

A public hearing and vote on the RV park proposal was scheduled to take place during this month’s Board of Supervisors meeting but has now been pushed to November.

Last month, the Pittsylvania County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for the land along Vandola Church Road.

Next, the Board of Supervisors must approve the rezoning of land after the public hearing.

Officials said that even if the rezoning is approved by the board at next month’s meeting, there are additional steps needed before the construction of the RV park can begin.

“The next step assuming the property is rezoned is the applicant will have to obtain a special use permit. That request would go to the planning commissioner and then that request would go to the board of zoning appeals,” said Pittsylvania County Spokesperson, Caleb Ayers.

Ayers told 10 News the total approval process for the RV park could take several months.