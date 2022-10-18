Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount

This is the 4th year of the Scarecrow Trail

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out.

This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount.

Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows along Franklin Street and beyond. People in the area can walk through downtown and see unique scarecrow displays as part of the trail every day until Nov. 4, according to the tourism website.

This year, there are over 60 scarecrows throughout the town.

“As you’re walking the scarecrow trail you are going to see shops you haven’t been in before, rocky mount is a fast-growing town. So this is a great way to get into the festive spirit while patronizing new businesses that you’ve never been to before,” said Rocky Mount’s Cultural and Economic Developer Director, Daniel Pinard.

This Friday, Oct. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., a scarecrow will be crowned the winner during a family fun event at the Rocky Mount Farmer’s Market.