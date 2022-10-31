Covington man charged in Capitol riots pleads guilty

Joshua Dillon Haynes has pleaded guilty to six federal charges in connection with the Capitol riots

ROANOKE, Va. – A Covington man who faces six federal charges in connection to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty, court records show.

Joshua Dillon Haynes, 39, was arrested on six federal charges in July for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots. He pleaded guilty in federal court on Oct. 28.

The criminal complaint against Haynes revealed that authorities believe he was one of the individuals responsible for helping destroy equipment belonging to the media and is the individual wearing the Harley Davidson jacket in the below video.

Authorities believe that he then later entered the U.S. Capitol and video captured him in the Capitol Crypt, still wearing the Harley Davidson jacket with a yellow bandana around his neck and an American flag bandana tied around his left bicep.

On February 6, the FBI received a tip that the man depicted in each of the photos above was indeed Joshua Haynes by matching those photos to that of a Parler profile.

While the FBI agent wasn’t able to directly interact with that profile, court records show that Parler records provided an email address, phone number and an IP address that resolved to Covington, Virginia, in connection with that account.

Another video shows the man authorities believe is Haynes helping to remove an air-conditioning unit from a building outside the U.S. Capitol.

Haynes is one of four people from Southwest Virginia who have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. The other three men are Thomas Robertson, Jacob Fracker and Jeremy Groseclose.

On July 27, Haynes was arrested at his home in Covington and was been charged for assaulting a family member, officials said. Federal court documents reveal that he remains in custody at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Haynes is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31, 2023.