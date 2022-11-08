Virginia K-12 education benefits from Powerball lottery run

There wasn’t just one big winner of the nation’s Powerball drawing – in Virginia, the education system also benefitted from the excitement of the drawn-out run.

After a delayed drawing on Monday night, a winner was drawn for the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot, the Virginia lottery said.

People across the country were rushing to try their luck, and Virginians generated an estimated $42.3 million in sales of Powerball tickets, according to lottery officials.

The best part is all of that money is put toward education in Virginia. The Virginia Lottery said all the profit from the ticket sales go to K-12 education in the Commonwealth.

In 2022′s fiscal year, the lottery said they raised over $779 million for K-12 education in the Commonwealth, making up for around 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 budget.

To see a list of how the funds are distributed across Virginia, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.