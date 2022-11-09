47º

Local News

Three Republicans expected to join Lynchburg City Council

Stephanie Reed, Martin Misjuns, and Larry Taylor are projected to serve on the council

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Lynchburg, Politics, Government, Election 2022, Decision 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Cty Council will soon have new members as the votes are finalized.

Stephanie Reed, Martin Misjuns, and Larry Taylor, who were all endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, came out on top Election night. The three ousted two incumbents in a tight race.

“Maybe I can break the mold of what has made politics so ugly and kind of a dirty word of politicians, particularly. I’m like, ‘I’m just going to come to the table as a regular person and community member myself,’” said councilwoman-elect Stephanie Reed.

“Everybody should have a safe place to live and not be burdened with excessively high taxes and their kids should get a great education,” added councilman-elect Marty Misjuns. “If we start looking at things based on how it’s improving the lives of the citizen and we start seeing those results, that’s when people will know.”

All three serve at large and will be sworn-in in January once the results are finalized.

The Virginia Department of Elections was still working on counting provisional ballots on Wednesday evening. You can see the latest updates and results once they are finalized in this article.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020. He anchors 10 News at 6 and 11 on Saturdays and Sundays and you'll also catch him reporting during the week.

email

facebook