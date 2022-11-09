Three Republicans expected to join Lynchburg City Council

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Cty Council will soon have new members as the votes are finalized.

Stephanie Reed, Martin Misjuns, and Larry Taylor, who were all endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, came out on top Election night. The three ousted two incumbents in a tight race.

“Maybe I can break the mold of what has made politics so ugly and kind of a dirty word of politicians, particularly. I’m like, ‘I’m just going to come to the table as a regular person and community member myself,’” said councilwoman-elect Stephanie Reed.

“Everybody should have a safe place to live and not be burdened with excessively high taxes and their kids should get a great education,” added councilman-elect Marty Misjuns. “If we start looking at things based on how it’s improving the lives of the citizen and we start seeing those results, that’s when people will know.”

All three serve at large and will be sworn-in in January once the results are finalized.

The Virginia Department of Elections was still working on counting provisional ballots on Wednesday evening. You can see the latest updates and results once they are finalized in this article.