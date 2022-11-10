Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department to dissolve after audit

HOLLINS, Va. – The Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department is set to dissolve after an organization-wide audit.

This comes after financial investigations at the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. In August, Roanoke County officials told 10 News that embezzlement charges and obtaining money by false pretense charges were being sought against the first responders. We’re told that the investigation is ongoing.

Officials told 10 News the department requested the VA Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads to perform an audit, and they recommended the department should dissolve.

After further consideration, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue decided to follow the recommendation and terminated their permit on Nov. 8.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue gave members a list of dates and times in Nov. in which they were to return the property. On those given dates, members were also told they could apply for membership at other Roanoke County Volunteer agencies.

Crews are reiterating that there will be no disruption to fire and rescue services in the Hollins area.

Officials said the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has provided 24-hour fire and ambulance coverage with career staff responding and volunteers assisting.