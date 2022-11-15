39º

LIVE | UVA head coach, athletics director hold press conference

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Virginia athletics will hold a press conference today featuring head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –

The press conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the media room at John Paul Jones Arena.

A shooting on Sunday night left three football players dead and two others hurt. The suspect was apprehended 13 hours later.

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were all killed in the attack. They were football players for the university. Michael Hollins Jr. was among the two students hurt in the attack. The other person hurt has not been identified.

