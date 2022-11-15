39º

Valley Metro begins service at new bus station

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Valley Metro bus service starts at new terminal. (Valley Metro - Roanoke)

ROANOKE, Va. – Last year, Valley Metro announced that it had gotten a new home. Now, the Star City is one step closer to seeing the new transit become a reality.

On Monday, Nov. 14, Valley Metro began service at the Third Street Station, which is located at the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke.

Its new location is about a quarter mile away from Campbell Court, where it was previously housed for nearly 40 years.

Regardless of ample setbacks and pushback over the years, the project is continuing to move forward and is now in phase 2.

As we’ve previously reported, the project will be completed in four phases.

