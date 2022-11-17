Sheetz on Williamson Road to close at midnight, open at new location on Nov. 28

ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke will be permanently shutting its doors at midnight, according to Sheetz employees.

We were told that employees will be moved to a new store, which is located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, about three miles away from its current location.

As we’ve previously reported, the new Sheetz will be a little more than 4 acres, larger than the one on Williamson Road.

On Monday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., there will be a grand opening celebration at the Orange Avenue - King Street location with a ribbon cutting and Z-Card giveaways.

Those interested in winning a prize must be 18 or older and will need to sign up at the big red tent at the store from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be two $250 Z-Cards up for grabs along with a $2,500 Z-Card as a grand prize.

Plus, those who donate a non-perishable food item to Feeding Southwest Virginia will be given a Sheetz-branded bag while supplies last.