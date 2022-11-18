Drumstick Dash to return to Downtown Roanoke on Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving Day 5K is back in Downtown Roanoke this year.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a race to register for the Drumstick Dash 5K.

The annual Thanksgiving Day event will return to Downtown Roanoke next week.

It starts and ends near Elmwood Park and some 8,000 participants are expected this year.

All proceeds benefit the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

Organizers said while the Drumstick Dash helps provide the meals they offer, it means so much more than just a meal.

“That means we can connect them to other services we offer such as addiction recovery, case management, and job skills training. It really means that that first step towards success starts with a meal and that’s what the Dash provides,” said Event Manager Kevin Berry.

Registration for the run is $25 and registration for the walk is $35. The run begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:00 a.m.

Click here to register.