How the United States Postal Service is working to make the holidays merry and bright

ROANOKE, Va. – The United States Postal Service - Processing & Distribution Center is like the North Pole this time of year, sans the man in the red suit.

“We prepare for this all year round, this is one of those things, it’s our time to shine. We’re used to this, throughout the country we’ve installed 249 new high-speed package sorting machines in the past two years,” said USPS Communication Specialist Philip Bogenberger.

No elves getting the letters and gifts out because most of the sorting process is automated, especially in the distribution centers. 138,000 packages came into the Roanoke facility over the weekend alone.

“There are different machines for letters and flats and packages and once it’s processed it gets out to post offices and your carrier for delivery,” added Bogenberger.

No naughty or nice lists here either, but the USPS does have a list of tips to make your deliveries as smooth as Santa’s sleigh. Pay attention to deadlines and check the address twice to make sure the zip code is correct.

“Make sure when you’re mailing packages that it’s in a sturdy package. We have priority mailboxes for free in our lobby but if you choose your own packaging make sure it’s in a sturdy box.”

To make the season merry and bright, the post office needed more than Dasher and Dancer. It hired 28,000 seasonal workers across the country. It also converted 100,000 part-time employees to full-time employees since January 2021. Helping to mail out deliveries in the Saint Nick of time.