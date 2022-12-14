Att. Gen. Miyares announces more than $10B from agreements with CVS, Walgreens

State of Texas in line to receive $2 million federal grant to combat opioid crisis

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced that agreements with CVS and Walgreens for their roles in the opioid crisis have been finalized.

According to Miyares’ office, CVS will pay $5 billion, and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion.

CVS and Walgreens have also agreed to court-ordered injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions, Miyares said.

Now, the agreement’s terms will go to the states for their review, and each state will have until the end of 2022 to join, officials said.

After the deadline, Miyares said the Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS agreements will be sent to local governments for sign-on during the first quarter of 2023.

As far as the payments, officials said that most of Walmart’s funds will be paid during the first year, CVS’s payments will be spread out over a 10-year time span, and Walgreens’ payments will be paid over 15 years.