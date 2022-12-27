AEP: Most customers in Virginia now have power

Appalachian Power said their crews have restored power for 90% of their customers as of Tuesday afternoon. This comes after winter weather swept through the Commonwealth on the holiday weekend.

Some of those customers have been without electricity since before Christmas.

As of 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Roanoke County had just around 64 customers still in the dark. In the state of Virginia, there were just 259 customers without power. Over the weekend, there were over 30,000 AEP customers without power.

On Monday, AEP told 10 News they expected everyone to have electricity by the end of the night, and that customers should not see any major changes to their bill.