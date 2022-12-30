Roanoke Police ready up patrols for New Year’s Eve

ROANOKE, Va. – As everyone is getting excited to ring in the new year, the Roanoke Police Department is preparing to keep everyone in the star city safe, whether on the roads or downtown.

On New Year’s Eve, the streets of Downtown Roanoke will be filled with people ready to celebrate 2023.

“Expect it to be busy, it almost always is, it’s a very popular place to be,” said Lt. Eric Thiel with the Roanoke City Police Department.

With the anticipation of more party-goers, Roanoke Police are planning accordingly.

“We have stepped up patrols in terms of more officers working, more officers on the road themselves. More officers downtown particularly because we always expect larger crowds,” Thiel added.

Law enforcement isn’t just patrolling the bars – they’re also keeping an eye on the roads. They will have a large presence on the roads because their biggest concern is impaired driving.

“It is by far the most dangerous action that someone can take. Not only for themselves but also for the general public on the roads that people have to share with,” he added.

It’s not just here in Roanoke. Patrols will be increased across the state as part of Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, keeping drunk drivers off the roads.