Radford man in custody following five-hour police standoff

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Police were called to a home on 2nd street for a reported disturbance on Sunday morning after 10 a.m.

Police say they were told that a man there was threatening to shoot law enforcement and himself if police were called to the residence.

Once police arrived, officers say they established a perimeter and attempted to communicate with the barricaded man.

Investigators say once on scene, they learned the man had assaulted a woman prior to the original call being made.

Officials say the Radford City Police Department SWAT team was called to the scene along with crisis negotiators from the Virginia State Police, along with assistance from the Virginia Tech Police Department.

They say after nearly a five-hour long standoff, the subject was taken into custody, according to investigators.

They say no injuries were reported.

The suspect, later identified as Jonathan Jarels of Radford was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery.

Officials say he is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Radford City Police Chief Jeffrey Dodson released the following statement,

“I am truly appreciative for the Virginia State Police and Virginia Tech Police Department for their assistance during today’s incident. I am thankful for the skill and training of our SWAT team members in working to bring this critical incident to a peaceful resolution today.”