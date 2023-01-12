Lynchburg minor arrested after police presence puts schools on lockouts

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A minor in Lynchburg has been arrested after a search warrant was executed, which caused two schools in the area to go into lockouts on Thursday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Jan. 12 at 10:28 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and the Criminal Investigations Unit were in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street to execute a search warrant, LPD said.

Dearington Elementary and E.C. Glass High School were placed on lockdowns due to police activity in the community, as we reported. School officials said the incident was unrelated to the schools or students.

Police said during the operation, they arrested a male juvenile for the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

Underage possession of a firearm,

Probation violation.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.