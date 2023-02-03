Bedford community reacts one week after downtown fire

BEDFORD, Va. – It’s been one week since a fire swept through a few downtown Bedford businesses.

The blaze destroyed one small business — Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café.

Sam Boone owns and operates The Well, a natural supplement store, just across the street where the fire occurred.

“The heat was intense,” Boone said. “I could hear the heat coming through the front window here.”

Boone, like many other community members, shared his sympathy for the owner of Sister to Sister.

“Everyone regrets what she’s having to go through here,” Boone said.

Assistant Chief of Bedford Fire Matt Beard was a part of multiple crews on scene that day.

“It’s never good to have a community staple so to speak to have this kind of devastation,” Beard said. “But I do feel fortunate to be a part of this organization that is able to kind of help and respond.”

Fire officials said many buildings in downtown are connected by the same roof, so it’s lucky damage didn’t spread. Business owners like Boone said they’re extremely thankful for the swift action that was taken that day.

“Well trained, well supplied, and they got it under control as quickly as possible,” Boone said.

According to the Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire was accidental and caused by a gas appliance malfunction.

Peace of Mind Property Services was also damaged, and the owner said he’s looking for a new temporary location and is currently dealing with insurance.