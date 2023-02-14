Franklin County officials get first look at options for future CTE facility

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Progress is being made on plans for the future Franklin County Career and Technical Education Center.

The Franklin County School Board received an update on plans during Monday night’s meeting.

The developer is between two designs right now. One would have the facility built next to the football field. Another plan would have the building located where buses currently park.

The plans were made based on input from the community in recent weeks.

“We’ve made a lot of good progress with CTE in the last three weeks. I’m going to walk you through some of the contextual overviews of the two options we are looking at,” said Board Member, Jon Atchue during a presentation Monday night.

The board also approved hiring a new position for the project.

A consultant to narrow in on the program’s direction to help with the design of the project.