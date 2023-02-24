Six and Sky restaurant owner talks rooftop opening in Roanoke

Six and Sky Rooftop Grille will feature fresh seafood, steaks, cocktails and more. It’ll be open year round.

ROANOKE, Va. – A rooftop restaurant is coming to the Star City.

Six and Sky Rooftop Grille will feature fresh seafood, steaks, cocktails, and more. It’ll be open year-round.

The restaurant is set to open this fall on the sixth and seventh floors of Center in the Square.

Co-Owner JD Sutphin said he knew the famous downtown landmark would be the perfect location to start his business.

“I’ve been working with the folks here for years,” Sutphin said. “They do so much for the community, for us to be able to hopefully add a little extra to downtown Roanoke and work together with them, it’s really exciting.”

When it’s done, the restaurant will feature 90 indoor seats and outside seating too.

Sutphin said he’s hopeful the restaurant could be open by Labor Day weekend.