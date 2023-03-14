Amherst County Sheriff’s Office arrests Nelson County man, seizes money, drugs

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has seized more than 250 grams of meth and nearly $2,800 in cash after arresting a Nelson County man on Monday, authorities said.

On March 13, authorities conducted surveillance in the 600 block of North Coolwell Road in reference to felony warrants on Leslie Bishop from Nelson County, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:10 p.m., the sheriff’s office said Bishop was seen leaving a camper in the area and was arrested.

An Amherst County Sheriff’s Office investigation then obtained a search warrant, which was said to lead authorities to seize $2,760 in cash and 265 grams of meth.

Authorities said that three felony warrants were also obtained, including a warrant for possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of meth, a warrant for possession of a schedule one or two drug or cocaine, and a warrant for possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

We’re told the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, and agent with the Virginia State Police Central Virginia Drug & Gang Task Force worked together in this case.

Sheriff Viar with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said citizens of Amherst County can report illegal activity on the Drug Hotline at (434)946-7585.