Ulta set to open in Lynchburg’s River Ridge

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Beauty gurus, we have some good news for you: Ulta Beauty is set to open at River Ridge!

It’ll be located on the East End of the property, next to the new HomeGoods store.

Ulta, one of the nation’s largest beauty retailers, sells cosmetics, haircare, fragrances, skincare, nailcare, beauty tools and more.

“Ulta Beauty makes an exciting addition to the property,” said Melissa Faria, general manager at River Ridge. “With a wide variety of beauty offerings and services, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Ulta Beauty. As our River Ridge family of retailers continues to grow, we know our guests are going to love all River Ridge has to offer, including this new addition to our family. River Ridge is truly a one-stop destination for the Lynchburg area.”

The store is the latest addition to River Ridge, according to a press release.