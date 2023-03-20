Crews respond to early morning fire at Altavista gas station

A gas station in Altavista has heavy smoke damage following an early morning fire on Monday, according to the Altavista Fire Company.

A few minutes after 3 a.m., crews were dispatched to Tuckers Store at 551 Dearing Ford Rd for the report of a commercial structure fire.

The fire department arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the single-story building.

Ultimately, the fire was contained to the back storage/office area the entire building has heavy smoke damage, authorities said.

The company took time to thank all departments that helped responded to the fire, which includes:

Campbell County Professional Firefighters

Hurt Volunteer Fire Department

Evington Volunteer Fire Department

Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department

Gretna Fire & Rescue

Altavista Police Department

Dominion Energy

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Campbell County Fire Marshall’s Office.