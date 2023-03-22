WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint - March 22, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Good morning! As you sip on your morning coffee, join us for the Morning Sprint for Wednesday’s top headlines.
Here’s what we will discuss:
- Success of Virginia Tech women’s basketball draws in prospective students
- Lynchburg firefighter returns home after suffering stroke, thanks community for support
- ‘It’s really surreal’: Amherst business owner wins $5 million prize in Virginia Lottery
Not free at 9 a.m.? Don’t worry, we will upload the entire episode to this article once the live stream is complete.
Thanks for watching!