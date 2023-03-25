No injuries reported after structure fire at Danville elementary school

DANVILLE, Va. – There were no reported injuries after a structure fire broke out at Woodberry Hills Elementary School in Danville Saturday morning, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Officials said the Danville Fire Department responded to 614 Audubon Drive at 11:47 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

The department said when firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke located on the rear corner with fire extension into the building.

After an interior attack and quick knockdown of the fire, crews searched inside the school to verify there were no occupants, officials said.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office and Danville Police Department Crime Scene are conducting an investigation to determine to cause of the fire.

DFD said no injuries were reported to personnel.