20-year-old man arrested in connection with Danville elementary school kitchen fire

David Meyer arrested after police say he set a fire inside an elementary school kitchen in Danville (Credit: Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a fire at an elementary school over the weekend.

The Danville Police Department assisted the Danville Fire Department with the arson investigation at the elementary school, where the kitchen was set on fire, police said.

As we reported previously, no one was hurt during the incident.

Now, police said they’ve arrested David Meyer in connection with the fire.

We’re told a Danville Utilities worker initially spotted Meyer in the woods nearby the school, where he had set a stump on fire.

Authorities said the worker and fire crews engaged with Meyer until police got there.

Once police got to the scene, Meyer was taken into custody without incident.

Meyer is now facing the following charges, according to DPD:

Burning or destroying a building by fire,

Careless damage of property by fire,

Trespass on church or school property.

Police said Meyer is currently in the Danville City Jail.