Demolition to begin on Vinton properties affected by 2022 fire

VINTON, Va. – Demolition is expected to begin Monday, April 3 on properties in downtown Vinton that were affected by a devastating fire in 2022.

According to town officials, 206 and 208 South Pollard Street and 103 and 107 East Lee Avenue will be the initial structures to be demolished, with further evaluation to made during the process.

Both lanes of the 100 block of East Cleveland Avenue will be closed on Monday, and the westbound lane will reopen Tuesday, April 4.

Town officials said the demolition is expected to last four to six weeks, and businesses in the area are expected to remain open during the process. Free public parking will be available at the Vinton Farmers Market and Vinton Baptist Church.

“The Town has been working with involved parties since day one of the fire and we will continue to assist with this process to make it as safe and speedy as possible. Public safety is our utmost priority,” said Town Manager Richard Peters. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and optimism while we get closer to rehabilitating this corner of our downtown.”