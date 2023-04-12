77º

SURVEY RESULTS: Here are the top hidden gem local businesses in our region, according to you

Scroll down to find out what you had to say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

We recently asked you to let us know your favorite hidden gem local businesses in Southwest and Central Virginia.

This week, we’re sharing the results, according to you.

So, if you’re ever in the mood to try out a new spot, check out these faves across our region!

Here are the top ten hidden gem local businesses in our area:

BusinessLocation
Evie’s Bistro and Bakery1212 4th St SW, Roanoke, VA 24016
McAllister’s DeliLocations in Roanoke, Blacksburg, and Lynchburg
Mama Jean’s BBQ2545 Sanford Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24014
Sun & Spruce Soaps5528 Williamson Rd Ste 3, Roanoke, VA 24012
Country Kitchen2326 Lakeside Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24501
The Whimsical Spider2214 Electric Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24018
The Mason JarLocations in Claytor Lake and Hillsville
Our Daily BreadLocations in Roanoke, Blacksburg, Salem and Vinton
Latino’s Taste1126 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141
The Cardinal BicycleLocations in Roanoke: Orange Avenue and Grandin Village

Let us know if you agree with the results, and if you have any others to add to the list!

