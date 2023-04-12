SURVEY RESULTS: Here are the top hidden gem local businesses in our region, according to you

An open sign in the window of a business.

We recently asked you to let us know your favorite hidden gem local businesses in Southwest and Central Virginia.

This week, we’re sharing the results, according to you.

So, if you’re ever in the mood to try out a new spot, check out these faves across our region!

Here are the top ten hidden gem local businesses in our area:

Business Location Evie’s Bistro and Bakery 1212 4th St SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 McAllister’s Deli Locations in Roanoke, Blacksburg, and Lynchburg Mama Jean’s BBQ 2545 Sanford Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Sun & Spruce Soaps 5528 Williamson Rd Ste 3, Roanoke, VA 24012 Country Kitchen 2326 Lakeside Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24501 The Whimsical Spider 2214 Electric Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24018 The Mason Jar Locations in Claytor Lake and Hillsville Our Daily Bread Locations in Roanoke, Blacksburg, Salem and Vinton Latino’s Taste 1126 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141 The Cardinal Bicycle Locations in Roanoke: Orange Avenue and Grandin Village

Let us know if you agree with the results, and if you have any others to add to the list!