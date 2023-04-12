SURVEY RESULTS: Here are the top hidden gem local businesses in our region, according to you

We recently asked you to let us know your favorite hidden gem local businesses in Southwest and Central Virginia.
This week, we’re sharing the results, according to you.
So, if you’re ever in the mood to try out a new spot, check out these faves across our region!
Here are the top ten hidden gem local businesses in our area:
|Business
|Location
|Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
|1212 4th St SW, Roanoke, VA 24016
|McAllister’s Deli
|Locations in Roanoke, Blacksburg, and Lynchburg
|Mama Jean’s BBQ
|2545 Sanford Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24014
|Sun & Spruce Soaps
|5528 Williamson Rd Ste 3, Roanoke, VA 24012
|Country Kitchen
|2326 Lakeside Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24501
|The Whimsical Spider
|2214 Electric Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24018
|The Mason Jar
|Locations in Claytor Lake and Hillsville
|Our Daily Bread
|Locations in Roanoke, Blacksburg, Salem and Vinton
|Latino’s Taste
|1126 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141
|The Cardinal Bicycle
|Locations in Roanoke: Orange Avenue and Grandin Village
Let us know if you agree with the results, and if you have any others to add to the list!