Radford University students shaken up after report of sexual assault

Officials explained how they're working to make Radford's campus as safe as possible

RADFORD, Va. – Radford police say a female student was walking alone along Tyler Avenue early Thursday morning, when she was approached by three men who tried to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to get away, but students on campus say they’re shaken up by this incident.

Sisters Charity and Chancity Wilson are students at Radford, and they say they were caught off guard by the email they received.

“I was really confused,” Chancity said. “I was like, ‘What’s going on?’”

A woman attacked by three men, just across the road from campus.

In this case, she was able to break free and get into a dorm.

Charity says she’s never seen a notice like this before.

”My freshman year we had an incident happen at Tech, and they sent us an email here, but we’ve never had anything like that sent to us that happened on campus,” Charity said.

The girls say they’ve never felt uneasy or concerned prior to this email.

”I’ve never felt unsafe on campus even late at night, walking across the bridge to get my car, I’ve never felt unsafe,” Charity said.

Radford University Police Chief Eric Plummer says students shouldn’t have to feel like they’re at risk at their own school.

”It’s extremely important,” Plummer said. “Students come here to get an education and they are learning to become adults as a part of the educational process.”

He says the department works to make sure students have access to officers at all times — that’s why they created the Radford Safe app.

”There is a mobile blue light feature for if they do experience an emergency, they can trigger that. It puts them in voice to voice contact with our dispatchers,” Plummer said. ”You can also ask for a physical escort from one of our officers, if they feel unsafe at any point.”

As of right now, the suspects are still at large. Anyone with any information is asked to call Radford University Police immediately at 540-831-5500.