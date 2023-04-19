Timberlake community grieving loss of 3-year-old boy hit and killed by car

One Campbell County community is heartbroken after a 3-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car. Now, the community is coming together at this tragic time to honor a life taken too soon. Lynchburg Police say a 3-year-old was hit and killed by a car near the Timberlake Dixie Youth baseball park around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One Campbell County community is heartbroken after a 3-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car. Now, the community is coming together at this tragic time to honor a life taken too soon.

Lynchburg Police say a 3-year-old was hit and killed by a car near the Timberlake Dixie Youth baseball park around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Rev. Brad McMullen, the pastor at Timberlake Church, said Logan attended the church’s preschool.

“I got a phone call from a church member who is friends with the family and she told me that one of our 3-year-olds was killed in an accident. And then I started getting more and more phone calls and text messages and learned that our sweet Logan had died,” said McMullen.

“To me, the death of a child is maybe the worst thing. It’s the worst thing that I can imagine as a pastor. It’s the worst thing I can imagine as a parent,” he added. “Immediately my heart was broken for Logan’s family, for his parents and his older sister and for everybody in this community who has loved him.”

McMullen said Logan made an impact on everyone who knew him.

“Logan was one of our favorites and a delight to us. And he touched the lives of all of his teachers and his classmates and all of us,” said McMullen. “Logan was warm and friendly and had a big smile and loved life and loved people. And the kind of child who makes an impression on you even after you just meet him one time.”

The Timberlake Dixie Youth sports league closed the park for the rest of the week, posting on Facebook Tuesday night:

“Tonight was completely heartbreaking and by far the most devastating night that we have ever witnessed in our ball park. Out of respect for the family involved in tonight’s tragedy our park will be closed until Monday. If your child has an away game (baseball and softball) those games will still be played with the exception of the two Darlings games in Rustburg tomorrow. Please be in prayer for the families involved in tonight’s accident as both have had their lives completely changed. We as an organization are thankful to our first responders, our community, the people at the park who stopped and prayed and the surrounding organizations that have reached out asking what they can do to help.

Our hearts are broken and we as a community will lean on each other during this difficult time.”

On Wednesday, the league released a statement to 10 News that reads in part, “...this has shaken us as a league and tight knit baseball/softball family. We continue to pray hard for all families involved.”

A GoFundMe to support Logan’s family has already raised more than $32,000. A meal train has also been set up.

McMullen said he’s been in touch with Logan’s family and they have a message for the community.

“The family’s really grateful for all the support that’s been poured out and they wanted me to let people know how much they appreciate it,” said McMullen.

To honor Logan’s life and support the grieving community, Timberlake Church is holding a prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, leaning on their faith and each other to get through.

“Even though we grieve now and we mourn our loss, we look forward with hope,” said McMullen.