Two men indicted in Franklin County for crimes against children

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Circuit Court Grand Jury in Franklin County has indicted two individuals for crimes against children, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 28-year-old Timothy Alan Heidorn, of Bassett, had been previously charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of filming child pornography, and four counts of possession of child pornography.

In December 2022, he was arrested in relation to the crimes. He is currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

On Monday, the Grand Jury indicted Heidorn on the following 20 charges:

One count of aggravated sexual battery; Victim < 13y

Two counts of Rape; Victim < 13y

Two counts of Animate Object Sexual Penetration; Victim < 13y

Six counts of Sodomy; Victim < 13y

Nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography

In addition to this, 56-year-old Michael Richard Hurd, of Moneta, was indicted on eleven counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He was arrested on April 19 and is currently being held on a $100,000 secured bond, according to reports.

The Franklin County Circuit Court will set court dates for Heidorn and Hurd.