Search warrants reveal new details after 3-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – New details tonight about a tragic incident in Lynchburg where a 3-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car near a youth baseball park.

10 News obtained search warrants that reveal more details about what happened that evening.

The community is grieving the death of Logan Kozlowski, searching for answers about how all this happened.

Search warrants reveal the driver of the truck that hit him told police they did not see the child before he was hit. He died from his injuries.

Multiple witnesses said they saw Logan approaching the truck, but there are conflicting reports about if the truck was moving forward or in reverse.

Investigators also noted in the court documents that data can be pulled from the truck itself, showing the vehicle’s speed, what gear it was in, and which direction it was traveling at the time.

So far, no charges have been filed.