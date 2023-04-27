Suspect hurt after Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A shooting in Roanoke left the suspect of a home invasion hurt Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said around 6:10 p.m., an officer was on routine patrol in the 1900 block of Melrose Avenue NW when she heard the sounds of gunshots nearby.

As the officer responded to the area, police said the City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised that there was a report of someone shooting at a residence in the 1600 block of Gilmer Avenue NW.

Authorities said officers responded to the house and learned that a male suspect had forced entry and began shooting. Individuals inside the home shot back at the suspect, who police say fled the scene.

RPD said no injuries were reported at that time and the suspect was not immediately located.

Officers were later notified of a man with what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds had arrived at LewisGale Medical Center via personal vehicle, according to authorities. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man.

Police said through investigation, it was determined that the man was the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Gilmer Avenue NW. It was also determined that the male suspect with injuries is known to the homeowner of the residence.

RPD said at this time, no one has been arrested regarding this incident, detectives are continuing this investigation and charges are pending.