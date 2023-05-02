22-year-old Roanoke woman indicted on first-degree murder in February homicide

J'Mya Stimpson has been charged with first-degree murder in February homicide in Roanoke, police said (Credit: Roanoke Police)

ROANOKE, Va. – A 22-year-old woman is facing charges after a February shooting in Roanoke that left one man dead.

J’mya Stimpson has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the homicide.

On Feb. 15, around 2:10 p.m., police said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Ferncliff Avenue NW.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found one man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment where he later died, according to police.

RPD said they identified a woman as a person of interest in connection with the shooting shortly after they got to the scene. On Tuesday, police confirmed that woman was Stimpson.

Police told 10 News that Stimpson fled the scene, and Roanoke Police K-9 and Virginia State Police K-9 tracked her down and took her into custody without incident.

Detectives and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office worked together and presented the case to the May meeting of the Roanoke City Grand Jury where indictments were obtained. They were served to Stimpson on Tuesday and she was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said this remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.