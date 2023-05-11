New River Valley leaders highlight tourism plans

Tourism is the second-largest economic driver in the Commonwealth — visitors spent $25 billion across Virginia. Leaders in the New River Valley are unveiling a new website called Visit NRV, and the site highlights attractions and outdoor recreation in the New River Valley.

FAIRLAWN, Va. – Tourism is the second-largest economic driver in the Commonwealth — visitors spent $25 billion across Virginia.

Leaders in the New River Valley are unveiling a new website called Visit NRV, and the site highlights attractions and outdoor recreation in the New River Valley.

Leaders said the NRV can make a stronger impact working together.

“Tourists don’t care about that, they come to an area to experience something, and research is showing that they are moving between the entities, the idea of working together, is inspiring,” Bruce C. Bryan, President of 5Points Creative said.

5Points Creative is the marketing group that created the website.

Leaders are looking to advertise attractions like the newly-named Pulaski County Motor Sports Park.

Jeff Roark, an experienced racecar driver, has some history on these tracks.

“I came here and started racing when it was the original Pulaski County Speedway in 1990,” Roark said.

For Roark, driving in the corners on the track is nothing new, and he considers this his homecoming.

“This is my third year with the newly named Pulaski County Motorsports Park,” Roark said.

Tourism leaders say racing is significant to the New River Valley, and it’s why you’ll see some national events in the summer.

“In July, we have the SRX series, we are very fortunate because it’s one of six events happening throughout the country,” Roark said.

Tourism leaders say they love the different assets in the NRV.

Tourism is big business in the Commonwealth. Leaders conducted a study learning that in 2021, visitors spent more than $25 billion across Virginia, up 44% from 2020.

Visitors spent $382 million in the New River Valley, which is why tourism leaders say it’s important each county works together.

“When visitors come to NRV they don’t see county lines, I love that the New River Valley works together to draw those visitors in,” Becky Nave with Virginia Tourism Corporation said.

In addition to more spending, visitors help with creating 185,000 jobs, which is 15,000 more than in 2020.

For more information about tourism’s economic impact, click here.