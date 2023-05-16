Radford basketball coach to head back to court after positive interlock reading

RADFORD, Va. – Just months after being convicted of DUI, Radford University’s Men’s Head Basketball Coach is headed back to court.

It’s all because of a positive interlock reading, the device used to test if there is alcohol on someone’s breath before driving.

Court records show that Darris Nichols’ positive reading happened on April 4, just about a month after he resumed his full duties as coach.

In February, Nichols was charged with DUI, with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .25 — triple the legal limit.

After this, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 178 suspended, and a $2,500 fine.

In early March, Nichols resumed coaching.

The university released a statement on Tuesday when asked about the positive reading:

Radford University is currently evaluating the situation. This is a personnel matter, and we have no further comment at this time. University Spokesperson

Through an open records request, 10 News obtained Nichols’ contract with the university.

In it, there’s a termination for cause section that says he can be terminated for, “Engaging in or knowingly and willingly authorizing dishonest or unethical behavior or conduct by the Coach that constitutes an act of dishonesty or immorality such as theft, perjury, fraud, rape; or conduct leading to a conviction of a felony or misdemeanor; or any other grounds which would be sufficient to terminate any other employee of the University.”

The contract said Nichols makes $300,000 dollars a year for coaching and is eligible for bonuses.

10 News reached out to Nichols through e-mail on Tuesday and has not yet heard back.

Nichols will appear in Radford General District Court on June 1st at 1:00 p.m.

In court, a judge is expected to determine whether Nichols prior suspended sentence should be revoked following the incident.