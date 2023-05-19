Roanoke regional law enforcement come together for annual memorial service

ROANOKE, Va. – Several law enforcement agencies throughout the Roanoke area gathered to honor officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The memorial service was a part of National Police Week. Agencies that participated included:

Carilion Clinic Police Department

City of Roanoke Police Department

City of Roanoke Sheriff’s Office

City of Salem Police Department

City of Salem Sheriff’s Office

County of Roanoke Sheriff’s Office

Roanoke – Blacksburg Regional Airport Police Department

Town of Vinton Police Department

Virginia State Police

Virginia Western Police Department

This year’s special guest was Covington Police Chief, Chris Smith, whose department is still coping with the loss of Officer Caleb Ogilvie. Ogilvie was shot and killed in March 2022.

Chief of Virginia Western Community College Police, Craig Harris, said the event is about honoring both the professional and personal life of the fallen.

“What we want to do with this service is honor that service, not only that they’ve passed in the line of duty but we want to honor the fact that they were community members. They were the people that we serve,” Harris said.