Roanoke regional law enforcement come together for annual memorial service

The memorial service honors the lives of officers who died in the line of duty

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – Several law enforcement agencies throughout the Roanoke area gathered to honor officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The memorial service was a part of National Police Week. Agencies that participated included:

  • Carilion Clinic Police Department
  • City of Roanoke Police Department
  • City of Roanoke Sheriff’s Office
  • City of Salem Police Department
  • City of Salem Sheriff’s Office
  • County of Roanoke Sheriff’s Office
  • Roanoke – Blacksburg Regional Airport Police Department
  • Town of Vinton Police Department
  • Virginia State Police
  • Virginia Western Police Department

This year’s special guest was Covington Police Chief, Chris Smith, whose department is still coping with the loss of Officer Caleb Ogilvie. Ogilvie was shot and killed in March 2022.

Chief of Virginia Western Community College Police, Craig Harris, said the event is about honoring both the professional and personal life of the fallen.

“What we want to do with this service is honor that service, not only that they’ve passed in the line of duty but we want to honor the fact that they were community members. They were the people that we serve,” Harris said.

