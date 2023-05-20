Alleghany High School celebrates final graduating class of Mountaineers

LOW MOOR, Va. – The end of one journey is just the beginning of another.

On Saturday, 156 Alleghany Mountaineers graduated from Alleghany High School, school leaders announced.

The 40th commencement ceremony is the last for the Mountaineers before the high schools merge next year.

In the fall, high schoolers will attend Alleghany High, home of the Alleghany Cougars, and the current Covington High School will be renamed Covington Middle.

Covington High School celebrated its final graduating class before students and staff on Friday evening.

Congratulations, Class of 2023!