Danville Police hold H.E.A.R.T. walk after shooting death of 16 year-old

Danville is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on Sunday

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old that was shot and killed Sunday.

Police responded to a call at Perdum Woods Apartment Complex shortly after 2 p.m. and found the teen, as well as a 19-year-old victim with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, police arrested 20-year-old Kyon Herbin in Burlington, North Carolina.

He’s charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding.

Police held a ‘H.E.A.R.T’ walk Monday - which stands for heal, engage after recent trauma.

They walked around the complex, speaking with residents and offering resources to help work towards healing.

These resources include things like counseling to help people cope with the trauma.

“We’re not here for information gathering. We’re here to talk to people about whatever they may need. And surely after an event like this, there are people that are hurting, so we want to be able to give them whatever help they need,” public information officer for the Danville Police Department Matt Bell said.

The names of the victims have not yet been released by the department.

Police say this is the third homicide in the month of May, and the fourth this year. Most have been closed with an arrest.